Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Declines By 6.9%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $57.20. 2,924,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,308. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.