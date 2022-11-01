Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Increases By 6.8%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648 in the last ninety days. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.85. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

