Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expands By 6.3%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $2,541,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.