Short Interest in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Decreases By 9.2%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 3,191,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $104.50.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.