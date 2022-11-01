Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Drops By 18.4%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 482,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

FMAO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $29.26. 19,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,158. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $398.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at $503,993.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director David P. Vernon acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,275 shares of company stock valued at $170,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

