Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Grows By 9.0%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

GLPI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 1,089,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

