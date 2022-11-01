Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Grows By 6.5%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,900. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,391,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 164,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 496,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

