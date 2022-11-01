Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Decreases By 6.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 691,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 91,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,452. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.28.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.
