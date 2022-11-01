Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Decreases By 6.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 691,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 91,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,452. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.