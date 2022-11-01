Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Rises By 15.2%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of HPX in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of HPX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of HPX by 37.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HPX by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in HPX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HPX alerts:

HPX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HPX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.88. 7,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,971. HPX has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.