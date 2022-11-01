Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rises By 16.7%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 282,910 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

