Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Grows By 15.5%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Innate Pharma

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPHA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

