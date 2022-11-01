Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expands By 12.7%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

INTU stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $427.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

