Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Drops By 15.1%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IRIDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.29.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

