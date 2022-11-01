Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Drops By 15.1%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IRIDEX Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.29.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
