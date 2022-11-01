Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Increases By 14.9%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,915.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,133. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,322,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.34. 171,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,858. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.07.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.