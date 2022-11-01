Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Decreases By 9.0%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of KEQU stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.32. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
