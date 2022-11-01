Short Interest in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Decreases By 12.5%

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

KYCH stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Keyarch Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYCH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 1,239.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

