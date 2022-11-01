Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Drops By 13.0%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 473,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 39.64 and a quick ratio of 39.64. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,080,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.