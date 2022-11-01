Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Drops By 13.0%

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 473,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 39.64 and a quick ratio of 39.64. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kezar Life Sciences

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,080,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.