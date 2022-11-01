Short Interest in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Drops By 11.4%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

