Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Drops By 9.7%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kopin by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 27.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 449,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 96,075 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 287,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 425.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

KOPN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 295,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

