Short Interest in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rises By 12.8%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.10. 439,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $163.37. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

