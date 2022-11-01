Short Interest in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expands By 7.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 51,840,000 shares. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,399. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 2,434,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,628,847 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

