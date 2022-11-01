Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Rises By 15.8%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 86,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 147,616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $304.34. 41,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.37.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $723.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

