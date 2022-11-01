Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Drops By 5.4%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of CREG opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

