Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Rises By 7.6%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

