ShotSpotter (SSTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at ShotSpotter

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. JMP Securities raised ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.