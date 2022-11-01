Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIEN. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Price Performance

Shares of SIEN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,343 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $2,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 236,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 187,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.