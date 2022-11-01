Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.