Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silk Road Medical Trading Up 1.5 %
Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,862. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,414 in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.