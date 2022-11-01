Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,862. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,414 in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 158.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

