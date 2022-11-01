SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

NYSE SBOW opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $643.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.