SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.18 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $56.18 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,441.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007812 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00041599 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04995297 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,494,307.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

