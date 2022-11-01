Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $2.90-$2.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWKS opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

