SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWYUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 156.63%. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

