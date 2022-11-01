Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,391. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

