Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,868 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 15,970,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87.

