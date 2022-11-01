Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,318 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

