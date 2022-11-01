Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. 74,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

