Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.68. 53,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. The company has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.59 and its 200 day moving average is $250.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

