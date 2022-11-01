Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Socket Mobile Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.86. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.14% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

