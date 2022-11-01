SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.89. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 3,062,032 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

