Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Solvay Stock Performance

Shares of SLVYY opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

