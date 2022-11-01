Songbird Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Songbird has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $174.60 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

