Songbird Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Songbird has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $174.60 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003142 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.
About Songbird
Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.