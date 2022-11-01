Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

