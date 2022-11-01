Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SON stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $62.08. 1,612,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,364. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $274,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.