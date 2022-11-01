Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $72.05. Approximately 35,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 858,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

