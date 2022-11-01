Sound Shore Management Inc CT Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,365,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 319,051 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 3.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $95,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. 230,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.