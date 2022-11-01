Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,695,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,705,000. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.21% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 41.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 753,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 222,456 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 4,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 401,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 384,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 486,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395,070. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

