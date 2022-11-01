Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases Shares of 394,239 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,849,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.22% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.72. 23,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,448. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

