Sound Shore Management Inc CT Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 305,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,220,000. FedEx accounts for about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FDX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.