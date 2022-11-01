Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $174.29 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $174.29 million and $39.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,467.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007994 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00041487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00044456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00849843 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.