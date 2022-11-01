South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

